Massive Fire Engulfs Furniture Warehouse In Uttarakhand's Kashipur Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed

MENAFN - IANS) Udham Singh Nagar, Nov 12 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a large furniture warehouse near Cheema Chowk in Kashipur, located in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, triggering panic in the surrounding area.

The fire spread rapidly and soon developed into a major blaze, prompting the deployment of more than a dozen fire tenders. After an intensive firefighting operation, the teams managed to bring the flames under control.

According to officials, towering flames and thick clouds of smoke billowing from the warehouse created panic among people in the vicinity.

They said that the furniture, foam and several other items stored inside the premises were completely gutted in the fire, with preliminary estimates suggesting that the incident caused losses worth lakhs of rupees.

Due to the presence of these materials, the flames spread swiftly and engulfed the entire warehouse within a short period.

Initial assessments indicate that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit or possibly by a spark from fireworks that ignited the foam stored inside the warehouse. However, the exact cause of the incident remains unclear and will be established only after a detailed investigation, according to the officials.

After receiving information about the fire, a team from the Kashipur Fire Department rushed to the spot with fire tenders and began efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Considering the scale and intensity of the fire, additional firefighting support was sought from nearby industrial units. Fire service teams from neighbouring areas were also mobilised to assist in the operation.

More than a dozen and a half fire tenders were continuously deployed to bring the blaze under control. However, the intensity of the flames and the highly combustible material inside the warehouse made the firefighting operation particularly challenging for the personnel.

The fire also sparked fear among families living in houses surrounding the warehouse. Residents were apprehensive that the flames could spread to their homes, putting their families and properties at risk.

The fire was successfully brought under control.

Further details are awaited.