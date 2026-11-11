Bengaluru-Mumbai Travel: Vande Bharat Sleeper Costs Rs 2.51 Per Km, Flight Rs 5 Check Fare, Time And More

Travelling between Bengaluru and Mumbai by train or flight? A new comparison of travel costs, journey duration and convenience highlights the difference between the two options, with the newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper offering a more economical journey while air travel saves considerable time.

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper, flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 1, began commercial operations from Mumbai on November 2 and Bengaluru on November 3. Covering approximately 1,118 km in around 16 hours, the train offers three accommodation classes.

The reported ticket fare is Rs 2,810 for AC 3-tier, Rs 3,630 for AC 2-tier and Rs 4,450 for First AC. On a per-kilometre basis, these translate to approximately Rs 2.51, Rs 3.25 and Rs 3.98, respectively. GST is charged separately. The service operates with confirmed tickets only, without RAC or waitlisting facilities.

Air travel, meanwhile, is considerably faster. According to flight fare data updated on November 4, the cheapest Bengaluru-Mumbai flight was available for Rs 4,178 for travel on November 12. A non-stop flight takes approximately one hour and 55 minutes to cover an aerial distance of around 835 km, translating to nearly Rs 5 per kilometre.

This means passengers pay Rs 1,368 more for the flight compared with an AC 3-tier Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket, but save approximately 14 hours of travel time. Airport transfers, check-in and waiting time are not included in this comparison. Airfares can also fluctuate depending on travel dates and demand.

The train departs SMVT Bengaluru at 7:45 pm and reaches Mumbai's CSMT at 11:55 am the following day. The return service leaves Mumbai at 8:10 pm and reaches Bengaluru at noon.

The train stops at Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan. Bengaluru services do not operate on Mondays, while Mumbai services skip Tuesdays.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw has also announced another Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper service via Hubballi, although its route, schedule and launch date are yet to be confirmed.

Ultimately, the choice depends on whether passengers prioritise affordability or saving time.