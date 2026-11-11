Bihar Man Finds 3-Foot Python Inside Scooter, Mechanic Rescues Snake Video Goes Viral

An unusual incident in Bihar's Banka district left locals startled after a three-foot-long python found its way inside a parked scooter. The incident took place near a market area, where fertiliser shopkeeper Avinash Kapri had left his vehicle by the roadside.

According to reports, the snake emerged from a nearby house and quietly crawled into the scooter. Initially, nobody realised that the reptile had entered the vehicle. However, once people spotted it inside, the news quickly spread across the market, attracting curious onlookers.

The unexpected discovery soon turned an ordinary morning into a tense situation, with locals gathering around the scooter to figure out how to get the snake out.

Locals Fail To Remove Snake, Mechanic Steps In

As the python remained inside the scooter, several people attempted to bring it out. Some knocked on the vehicle with sticks, while others sprayed water inside, hoping the disturbance would force the reptile to emerge.

However, their efforts proved unsuccessful. Instead of coming out, the python moved further into the scooter, making it difficult for anyone to reach it safely.

After nearly 30 minutes of unsuccessful attempts, people decided to take the vehicle to a nearby garage. A mechanic then opened the panel beneath the seat to access the concealed area.

After considerable effort, he managed to pull the python out, allowing the forest department personnel to take over the rescue operation.

Forest Department Rescues Python, Releases It Into Wild

Forest department personnel arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident. The team carefully rescued the python and placed it inside a box before releasing it into the wild.

The successful operation brought relief to Avinash Kapri and the people who had gathered to watch the unusual incident.

The incident also serves as a reminder to remain cautious around parked vehicles, particularly during seasonal weather changes. Snakes sometimes seek shelter in enclosed spaces, including vehicles, when looking for suitable hiding places.

People should avoid attempting to handle or remove snakes themselves. Instead, contacting trained wildlife rescuers or forest department officials is the safest course of action.