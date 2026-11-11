Accident In Fujairah Leaves Number Of People Dead, Injured Police Respond

Fujairah Police have informed that a serious traffic accident occurred on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, at the entrance to the emirate, following a collision involving a truck and several vehicles. The crash resulted in a number of fatalities and injuries, the police said.

Specialist teams from the police, ambulance services and Civil Defence immediately proceeded to the scene. They began responding to the incident, providing first aid to the injured and transporting them to hospitals for the necessary medical care. They also took the required measures to secure the accident site and regulate traffic.

Fujairah Police General Command confirmed that the relevant authorities have launched an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident. The Command also expressed its sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

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It further urged all road users to observe traffic laws and regulations, adhere to designated speed limits, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles in order to protect everyone's safety.

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