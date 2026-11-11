Gold Falls Following Earlier Gains

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices fell on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains, with spot gold down 0.41 percent to USD 4,014.26 an ounce after reaching USD 4,066.77 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.2 percent to USD 4,021.70 an ounce.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 1.41 percent to USD 52.23 an ounce, while palladium gained 5.2 percent to USD 1,078.56, its highest level since October 22.