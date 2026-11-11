'Presence In Conflict Zones Part Of Mission To Cover Human Suffering'

Al Jazeera has evolved from a regional Arabic-language television channel into a major global news network by maintaining its commitment to impartial journalism, diversity, and reporting stories from the perspective of affected communities, Ibrahim Helal, director of News at Al Jazeera English, said.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Helal, who was part of the network's founding team in 1996, said Al Jazeera's development had passed through several defining stages, from its launch in Doha to its emergence as an international broadcaster with a significant presence across the global media landscape.

Recalling the network's early days, Helal said the original team did not anticipate that Al Jazeera would eventually achieve its current international standing. When journalists arrived in Doha in 1996 following the closure of the BBC Arabic television service in London, many initially assumed they would be joining another conventional state-run broadcaster. However, their first meetings with the network's management, particularly its then managing director, Mohamed Jassim al-Ali, offered a different vision.

“We were told to carry on our free thinking, our free professional journalism and our impartial journalism in Doha,” Helal recalled, explaining that journalists were encouraged to work independently, provided they maintained accuracy, objectivity and presented the opinion and the other opinion opposing viewpoints.

He described the network's launch as a dream come true for journalists who wanted to report news according to its importance. Another significant milestone came in 1997 with the introduction of 'Hasad Al Youm' (Harvest of the Day), a one-hour news programme that Helal was assigned to establish and became its first editor.

He described it as a pioneering development in Arabic television, introducing a format that combined news summaries with deeper analysis, expert commentary and background information. The network subsequently expanded its broadcasting hours from 12 to 18 and eventually 24 hours a day, strengthening its position as a major regional news provider.

Its transformation into a global media organisation accelerated during the 1998 US military strikes against Iraq, when Al Jazeera became one of the principal sources of television footage from the country. International broadcasters, including CNN, used its material, bringing the network to the attention of audiences worldwide.

Helal stressed that Al Jazeera's decision to establish a presence in conflict zones was driven primarily by its commitment to covering human suffering rather than an interest in war itself. He cited Iraq, where the network reported on the humanitarian consequences of international sanctions, and Afghanistan, where it established a bureau in 2000, a year before the September 11 attacks, to document the difficulties facing ordinary Afghans.

The subsequent coverage of September 11 and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2003 accelerated Al Jazeera's transformation into an international news organisation.

New channel

A further defining stage arrived in 2006 with the launch of Al Jazeera English. Helal, then deputy managing director, played a key role in ensuring the new channel's editorial direction reflected the broader network's principles.

He said one of Al Jazeera English's most important contributions to international journalism was its reliance on local journalists to report developments in their own countries and communities. Rather than depending predominantly on Western correspondents travelling to developing countries, the channel recruited journalists from the regions they covered, including Palestinian, Somali, Sudanese, Egyptian and Pakistani reporters.

“This is the difference we Al Jazeera in English decided to do,” he said, describing the approach as reporting from within communities rather than relying on what he called“parachuting journalism”.

Helal identified Al Jazeera's coverage of Gaza following October 7, 2023, as another defining moment. He said the network's English and Arabic services adopted a distinctive editorial approach, describing the events as genocide and maintaining extensive coverage of their humanitarian consequences. The coverage attracted millions of additional viewers, particularly in Europe and the United States, expanding Al Jazeera English's audience beyond its traditional following in the Global South.

He said the network's credibility was further strengthened during this year's attacks on Iran, when Al Jazeera had already established itself as one of the most trusted sources of English-language news. Discussing the network's influence on public opinion, Helal said its responsibility extended beyond delivering breaking news to explaining the circumstances, historical background and consequences of events. He argued that in an era when social media makes information widely accessible, the real value of professional journalism lies in providing context, connecting developments and giving a voice to both those affected by decisions and those responsible for making them.

Accordingly, he said that Al Jazeera would maintain its global outlook while increasing its focus on local and regional issues, particularly the cost of living and affordability, which he described as major challenges affecting societies worldwide. He explained that globalisation had made audiences increasingly interested in developments beyond their immediate surroundings, while local economic and social concerns remained central to their daily lives.

“The mix and match between global stories and local stories” would be central to the network's future strategy, he said.

He also outlined plans to explore multiple simultaneous news streams, potentially allowing viewers to choose between global and regional coverage based on their interests and location. On the challenges posed by social media, Helal warned against allowing audience clicks and engagement figures to determine editorial priorities. He said journalists must resist the temptation to pursue popular stories at the expense of issues that deserve attention but may attract fewer immediate viewers. He called for deeper audience research through scientific surveys rather than relying exclusively on digital performance indicators.

Further, he expressed optimism about younger audiences, arguing that the current generation is more informed, exposed to diverse perspectives and interested in understanding the meaning behind events than is often assumed. He said Al Jazeera's future success would depend on preserving three fundamental principles: diversity, impartiality and commitment to journalism as a mission rather than simply a profession.

Global North

Addressing the growing perception of Al Jazeera as an authentic news source in Western countries, Helal said the network had increasingly gained recognition among audiences in the Global North, particularly following its Gaza coverage.

He attributed this development partly to the mounting financial pressures on Western media organisations, which have weakened their ability to sustain comprehensive journalism and, in some cases, encouraged greater political polarisation and partisan reporting.

He noted that the resulting gap between right-leaning and left-leaning media outlets in the United States, Britain and Europe represented an opportunity for Al Jazeera to offer audiences an alternative based on impartiality and diverse perspectives.

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