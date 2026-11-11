Telangana BJP Slams Congress Over Upcoming Bharat Summit 2026 Plans

Telangana BJP Opposes Bharat Summit 2026

Telangana BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Thursday opposed the Congress' Bharat Summit 2026, alleging that the state government was using public funds for PR activities for the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Gudur Narayana Reddy told ANI, "The Telangana government, headed by Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, is organising a global summit for investments. It is supposed to be an investment summit. I believe an investment summit is supposed to be attended by the people who are going to be the investors in Telangana state."

"However, it looks like public money is being used for the PR activities of Rahul Gandhi, the LoP of the Lok Sabha. This is unfair. Why is he resorting to spending people's money at the re-launch of Rahul Gandhi? People will laugh at it... We strongly oppose it," he alleged.

BJP Threatens Protest Against Congress Event

Meanwhile, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ramchander Rao has also threatened to stage a black-flag protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to the state on November 14 to attend the Bharat Summit, asserting that the party would not allow the Lok Sabha LoP to participate in the event. He has alleged that the Congress government in Telangana have failed to fulfil its six guarantees. The Bharat Summit 2026 will take place in Telangana on November 13 and 14.

Congress Vision For Bharat Summit

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that the Bharat Summit will reflect the party's take on foreign policy. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Salman Khurshid said that in the coming years, the Bharat Summit is expected to offer "something larger" than the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Khurshid said, "We hope this can be a permanent feature. We were talking; the Deputy Chief Minister mentioned Davos. We will talk about this; we are going to offer something larger than Davos, and I hope this becomes a reality in times to come. This is an attempt to bring to the world an emphasis on how the Indian National Congress sees foreign policy. We have our differences with the foreign policy that has been propounded in recent years by the present government."

Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Congress believes in progressive and liberal politics with freedom of expression. He said 1,000 delegates from about 70 countries have expressed willingness to participate in the Summit.

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