Doha To Host Eight Teams For 2026 Asia Cup Rising Stars

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha will host eight teams for the men's Asia Cup Rising Stars from November 19 to 29, with matches to be played at the West End International Cricket Stadium and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

The Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) will organise the tournament under the supervision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Pakistan Shaheens, India A, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates have been drawn in Group A, while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China, will compete in Group B.

Each team will play the other three sides in its group once, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals. Nepal and the UAE secured their places through the ACC Men's Elite Cup, held in Malaysia in August and September.

The tournament opens on November 19, with Bangladesh A taking on Hong Kong, China, at UDST and Sri Lanka A facing Afghanistan A at West End.

On November 20, Pakistan Shaheens will meet the UAE, while India A take on Nepal. Sri Lanka A will face Hong Kong, China, and Bangladesh A will play Afghanistan A on November 21.

One of the most anticipated group-stage matches will see Pakistan Shaheens take on India A at West End on November 22. The UAE and Nepal will meet at UDST on the same day.

On November 23, Afghanistan A will face Hong Kong, China, while Sri Lanka A take on Bangladesh A. The group stage concludes on November 24, with India A playing the UAE and Pakistan Shaheens meeting Nepal.

West End will host both semi-finals on November 26 and 27. The Group A winners will face the Group B runners-up in the first semi-final, while the Group B winners will take on the Group A runners-up in the second. The two winners will return to West End for the final on November 29.

The tournament adds to Doha's experience of hosting major international sporting events and offers cricket fans in Qatar an opportunity to watch some of Asia's most promising emerging players in action.

Spectators can attend the matches with a ticket.

Asia Cup Rising Stars QCA West End International Cricket Stadium ACC