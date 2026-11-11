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HH The Amir Meets Ethiopian PM


Date: 2026-11-11 11:14:25

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Wednesday with the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Antalya, the Republic of Turkiye.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and prospects for enhancing them across various fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

They also exchanged views on key topics on the conference agenda. The meeting was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

On the Ethiopian side, it was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying the prime minister.

COP31 bilateral relations HH the Amir

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Gulf Times

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