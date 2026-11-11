HH The Amir Meets Ethiopian PM
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and prospects for enhancing them across various fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common concern.
They also exchanged views on key topics on the conference agenda. The meeting was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.
On the Ethiopian side, it was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying the prime minister.COP31 bilateral relations HH the Amir
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