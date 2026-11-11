The Magic Of Christmas Returns To Murat Shrine Center For Third Year

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Nov. 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Magic of Christmas, an On-Stage Live Entertainment production, returns to Indianapolis in December at The Murat Shrine Center. The show features a stellar cast of six vocalists, delivering the warmth and wonder of the holidays in a beautiful theatre setting in the Arabian Room. The talented ensemble of local performers celebrates the season with many of your Christmas favorites, beautiful costumes, and several exclusive, original compositions by local singer/songwriter Paul Parnell.







Image caption: On-Stage Live Entertainment presents“The Magic of Christmas.”

In its third year, The Magic of Christmas welcomes back familiar faces alongside new cast members, bringing fresh voices and energy to the production. The Arabian Room allows audiences to become part of the celebration, creating the kind of shared experience fitting for the holiday season.

“Indianapolis has such a wonderful tradition of holiday theater, and I'm excited to contribute something original to that landscape with 'The Magic of Christmas,'” said Parnell.“Christmas music has a special way of connecting people through memories and traditions. Having the opportunity to share original songs alongside traditional classics we all know and love, we hope patrons leave with a few new favorites which makes the show even more special.”

With 12 performances scheduled throughout December, including afternoon matinees, the production offers an opportunity for friends, families and loved ones to gather and make new holiday memories.

Tickets start at $35 and are available now through Eventbrite.

EVENT DETAILS

What: The Magic of Christmas

Where: Arabian Room, Murat Shrine Center, Indianapolis, Indiana

When: December 2026 - Multiple performances, including matinees

Tickets: Starting at $35

Duration: Approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes

Tickets and information:

ABOUT THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS

The Magic of Christmas is an Indianapolis holiday production celebrating the music and spirit of the season. Featuring local performers, beloved Christmas classics and original compositions, the production offers an unforgettable live entertainment experience at the historic Murat Shrine Center in the beautiful Arabian Room.

ABOUT ON-STAGE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

On-Stage Live Entertainment is an Indianapolis-based nonprofit performing arts organization. Each December, it brings The Magic of Christmas, a holiday cabaret featuring local vocalists, to the Murat Shrine Center. Learn more:

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Eric Black

BlackFields

...

(317) 507-2563

News Source: On-Stage Live Entertainment

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