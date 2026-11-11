Horkos And Meltio Launch Hybrid Metal 3D Printing And Machining System In Japan

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Horkos and Meltio 3D, a Spanish developer of wire laser metal deposition technology, have launched the NX70 Duo version AM, a twin-head non-bed machining center combining metal additive manufacturing and high-precision cutting in a single machine.

Based on Horkos's NX70 1510B machining center, the new solution combines additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities, enabling manufacturers to alternate between material deposition and precision machining within the same machine and setup.

An NX70 Duo version AM has already been sold to a key industrial customer with large international business, demonstrating the commercial interest in this integrated approach to hybrid manufacturing.

Meltio technology uses welding wire as the metal feedstock and laser energy to deposit material precisely where it is needed. This makes it possible to combine additive and subtractive processes for applications including complex part production, repair, remanufacturing, and prototyping.

Kunihiro Ikeda, director, R&D division at Horkos, says:“We are thrilled to launch the NX70 Duo version AM, which seamlessly combines Meltio's breakthrough Wire-DED technology with Horkos's proprietary precision engineering and sustainable water-soluble iMQL system.

“This purpose-built hybrid machine directly addresses the most pressing challenges in modern manufacturing – including severe labor shortages, floor-space constraints, and environmental impact – by delivering an uncompromising, highly automated solution.”

Adam Hourigan, APAC sales manager at Meltio, says:“Thanks to this solution, Meltio continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for industrial partners and customers in Japan that need to incorporate metal additive manufacturing into a hybrid system to create and repair metal parts using different materials.

“We appreciate Horkos Corp's confidence in our DED technology as we continue to grow in Japan. We are excited for the possibilities this new technology opens up for our industrial customers and partners.”

The NX70 Duo version AM enables a two-stage manufacturing process in which additive and subtractive operations can be alternated as required. This is particularly relevant for complex components such as closed impellers, where conventional machining can be challenging due to limited tool access.

By consolidating multiple manufacturing stages into a single machine, the solution can reduce the need to transfer components between different systems while supporting greater manufacturing flexibility. Its potential applications extend across industries including aerospace, defense, energy, and heavy industry.

The integration builds on the growing adoption of Meltio technology within CNC manufacturing environments. In the United States, Phillips Federal has sold in a single transaction 12 hybrid manufacturing systems based on Haas TM-1P CNC platforms and integrated with Meltio's metal DED technology to the US Navy's Schoolhouse in Danville, Virginia. The systems are being used to train sailors in metal hybrid manufacturing for fleet sustainment, repair, and point-of-need production.

Horkos's proprietary Non Bed Structure provides a compact machine footprint, while water-soluble iMQL technology contributes to a cleaner and more efficient machining environment.

The integration of Meltio technology into the Horkos NX70 Duo version AM is supported by MadeHere, Meltio's official partner in Japan.

Alexander De Vore, CEO at MadeHere, says:“As the official master distributor of Meltio in Japan, we are thrilled to celebrate the launch of the NX70 Duo version AM through our strong partnership with Horkos. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Techtrage Co., Ltd., our key partner for CNC Meltio, for their invaluable support.

“In the Japanese manufacturing sector, expectations are rising for productivity gains and process integration driven by combining high-precision machining with metal 3D printing. Leveraging our frontline additive manufacturing expertise, MadeHere remains dedicated to providing robust support for Japanese customers from integration through operation, driving the advancement of metal AM and the broader manufacturing industry in Japan.”