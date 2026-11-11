Massachusetts Awards $10.5 Million In Advanced Manufacturing Grants

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) The Healey-Driscoll Administration of Massachusetts has announced nearly $10.5 million in grants to support the growth of advanced manufacturing companies across the state.

The awards were announced at the annual Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up, hosted by the administration and the Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM), a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech).

Seventeen Massachusetts manufacturers representing the most recent round of Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2) grantees were honored at the event. The companies received a total of $10,483,307 to support their efforts to make the leap to commercialization.

The event drew thousands of manufacturers, universities, nonprofits, investors and high school students pursuing careers in the trades to Gillette Stadium. The annual celebration, now in its sixth year, featured a keynote address from Drew Crowe, a national figure who advocates for nontraditional hiring practices, and an AI pitch contest co-judged by Massachusetts AI Hub Director Sabrina Mansur.

“Massachusetts has always been a state of makers, and we want the next generation of products and technologies to be made right here,” said Governor Maura Healey.“These investments will help 17 Massachusetts companies bring innovative products to market, grow their businesses and create good-paying jobs. We're proud to support the manufacturers and workers who are driving our economy forward and making sure Massachusetts continues to lead.”

From electronics to bioindustrial manufacturing to robotics, the M2I2 program assists companies across multiple sectors bridge the gap between innovation and commercialization.

“Manufacturing is an important part of Massachusetts' history, and it's going to be a big part of our future,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.“Across the state, manufacturers are creating opportunities, supporting local economies and developing the technologies of tomorrow.

“By investing in growing businesses and helping more residents get the skills they need for these careers, we're making sure Massachusetts communities and workers can share in that success.”

To date, M2I2 has invested over $123 million in more than 110 projects across the state.

Alongside these investments, MassTech's Advanced Manufacturing and AI Pathmaker program helps employers develop training that prepares residents for careers in industries driving Massachusetts' economy.

“Helping manufacturers bring new technologies to market takes investment in both manufacturing businesses and the workforce,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley.“M2I2 helps companies become more competitive, while Pathmaker helps develop the skilled talent they need to grow. Together, these programs strengthen Massachusetts' manufacturing industry and connect more residents with career mobility.”

The 2026 Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up welcomed the largest number of exhibitors and attendees in the event's history.

“In Massachusetts, we manufacture what matters and this year's Mash-Up reflected exactly that,” said CAM director Lily Fitzgerald.

“From M2I2 grant recipients to high school students, CEOs and government representatives, the future of this sector belongs to the kinds of energetic, creative thinkers of all ages who showed up today ready to learn and collaborate.”