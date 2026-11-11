CMS To Showcase Krearob Robotic Large-Format 3D Printing System At Formnext

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) CMS, a provider of advanced manufacturing technologies, has announced that its six-axis Krearob robotic large format additive manufacturing (LFAM) system will make its Formnext debut (Hall 12.0 / Stand D51) in Frankfurt this year.

Launched earlier this year, the advanced system enables the production of large-scale thermoplastic tooling, molds and components with complex geometries, optimised material deposition and consistent quality.

Delivering material and weight savings of up to 80 percent compared to traditional manufacturing technologies, alongside high productivity, Krearob is particularly suited to demanding applications across aerospace, automotive and industrial manufacturing.

The system integrates CMS' proprietary extrusion unit, dedicated slicing software, and HMI, providing manufacturers full control over programming, simulation, and printing processes within a single platform.

The latest addition to CMS's additive manufacturing portfolio, Krearob will demonstrate its capabilities live on the company's stand throughout the event.

Alongside Krearob, CMS will feature its flagship Kreator A3 large-format industrial 3D printing system that uses screw extrusion technology to manufacture sizeable thermoplastic components, including composite tooling and molds.

With material throughput of up to 30 kg/hour and the ability to print vertically, horizontally and at 45°, the system offers manufacturers a flexible, potentially more resource-efficient alternative to conventional production methods.

“Manufacturers are increasingly looking for greater flexibility and efficiency when producing complex components, and Formnext provides the ideal opportunity to demonstrate how CMS is responding to these requirements,” says Marino Chiappa, division director, advanced materials and plastic.

“While Krearob meets the needs manufacturers in applications that demand multi-axis positioning and robotic flexibility, our gantry-based Kreator A3 takes a different approach to achieving manufacturing flexibility and is particularly suited to large-format printing applications within a defined machine envelope.

“With one of the industry's broadest LFAM portfolios – spanning standalone 3D printing, hybrid and double-bridge systems, and robotic solutions – these two solutions demonstrate our ability to offer manufacturers the right technology for their specific production requirements, rather than expecting them to adapt to a single manufacturing approach,” says Chiappa.