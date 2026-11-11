Serve Robotics And Doordash Launch Robot Deliveries In Australia

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Serve Robotics and DoorDash have launched Australia's first footpath robot delivery service with an initial launch in the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct.

Starting at the end of last month, DoorDash customers ordering from Gnocchi Gnocchi, Southport – the pilot's first participating restaurant, can choose to have their order delivered by a Serve robot. More local restaurants will join the launch in the coming weeks, with any future expansion informed by feedback from the community.

Serve robots travel at walking pace, give way to pedestrians and are designed to safely navigate footpaths. They are supported by trained remote supervisors who can assist where needed and each robot displays a contact number for members of the public with questions.

Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics, said:“This is the first time we've taken Serve beyond the United States, and the Gold Coast is the right place to start. It has the walkable neighbourhoods this technology is built for and a city that has shown it welcomes innovation. After delivering for more than 4,500 restaurants at home, we're here to give local restaurants a new way to reach customers and to earn community trust one delivery at a time.

“The City of Gold Coast opened the door, DoorDash brought the restaurants and customers, and Griffith University in the Health and Knowledge Precinct gave our fleet a home. It all leads to the moment I'm most looking forward to, when a Gold Coast family opens their door and finds a robot has arrived with dinner.”

The project is part of DoorDash's broader multi-modal delivery strategy, which brings together a range of delivery technologies to create more flexible and efficient ways to serve consumers and local businesses. These deliveries typically fulfil orders within short distances, in relatively dense, urban areas, while drivers take on longer-distance orders.

“DoorDash is focused on building a delivery platform that gives customers and merchants more choice, while continuing to support the Dashers who are central to our platform,” said Simon Rossi, vice president DoorDash APAC.

“This pilot program will help us understand how footpath robots can complement existing delivery options for short, local trips creating another convenient way for Gold Coast customers to access the neighbourhood businesses they love.”

Customers can opt-in or out of robot deliveries. The partnership is intended to give local restaurants another way to reach nearby customers, particularly during busy periods. What Serve and DoorDash learn during the pilot program will shape how the service grows, and any changes to delivery zones.

City of Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said he welcomed the Australia-first robot food delivery service on the Gold Coast.

“We know that the Gold Coast's future economy will be shaped by technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, and we want our city to be a place where those technologies are developed, tested and put to work,” said City of Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate.

“Having Serve Robotics choose the Gold Coast for its first operation outside the United States is a strong vote of confidence in our city and the innovation ecosystem we are building. Invest Gold Coast is helping drive that future economy by attracting global technology companies, connecting them with local partners and creating opportunities that translate into investment, skills and jobs for our city.”

At the end of each shift, robots will return to Serve's operations depot at Griffith University, the first university to host a Serve operations team. Serve and Griffith are exploring internship and early-career opportunities for Griffith students and graduates in robotics, autonomy operations and field engineering.

“Griffith University's world-first university partnership with Serve Robotics moves autonomous delivery technology from possibility to practical application for food delivery,” said Professor Bronwyn Harch, vice-president of industry and external engagement at Griffith University.

“Our partnership will explore how emerging technology can support safer, greener and more inclusive communities, while giving Griffith students practical experience and future-ready skills.”

“It is fitting that the first robotic food deliveries in Australia will be made within one of the country's leading innovation districts in the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct, home to over 3,000 residents and 20,000 students. Serve Robotics joins other global technology companies basing operations in our Precinct,” said Craig Rowsell, director Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct.

Ben Cleary-Corradini, co-founder of Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers, said:“We're incredibly excited to be the first restaurant in Australia to offer robot deliveries through this partnership with Serve Robotics and DoorDash.

“At Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers, we've always embraced technology and innovation to make great food more accessible and convenient for our customers. We see this as an exciting glimpse into the future of food delivery and customer service, particularly for our Pronto takeaway-focused stores.

“Whether someone is enjoying our gnocchi for the first time or ordering their usual favourite, our goal remains the same: delicious food, warm Italian hospitality and a great customer experience. If a friendly robot can help us deliver on that, even better.”

Since Serve began operating, its robots have completed deliveries for thousands of restaurants across US cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Chicago and Atlanta. The Gold Coast marks Serve's first operation outside the United States.

Customers will continue to order through the DoorDash app. When a participating merchant is nearby and a robot is available, robot delivery will appear as an option at checkout. Once selected, the robot collects the order from the restaurant and travels along the footpath to the customer's address. Customers receive a notification when it arrives, along with a unique code to open the robot's secure compartment and collect their order.

Serve and DoorDash have worked together in the United States since 2025.