Lincoln Electric Launches Xpertlinc Physical AI Platform For Robotic Welding

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Lincoln Electric has launched XpertLINC, a proprietary physical AI-enabled technology platform that integrates vision, coordinated motion, process control, and decades of welding expertise in one package.

XpertLINC dynamically adjusts a robot's path and welding parameters to adapt on the fly like a human would, delivering higher productivity and better quality, even with inconsistent parts, while adhering to customers' process specifications.

Launching initially on Cooper welding cobots, the XpertLINC platform will expand across Lincoln Electric's broad range of automated cutting and welding solutions over time.

“XpertLINC redefines what is state-of-the-art in the fabrication industry and what manufacturers should now expect from robotic welding systems,” said Kevin Whaley, executive vice president, president, global automation at Lincoln Electric.

“XpertLINC solves customers' toughest fabrication challenges including labor availability, productivity and quality with a purpose-built industrial AI-driven platform that not only automates welding intelligence, but also integrates safety, reliability and data segregation into its architecture.

“Lincoln Electric, as The Welding Experts and a leading automation provider, is uniquely positioned to combine welding expertise, automation controls, and intelligent software into a unified physical AI platform solution to optimize customers' manufacturing performance.”

With traditional robotic solutions, challenges with programming, part fit-up and joint geometry often lead to high downtime, excessive scrap, limited flexibility, and long changeovers. XpertLINC addresses these challenges by integrating sensors, physical AI-assisted decision tools, coordinated motion, and Lincoln Electric's extensive fabrication process expertise to control the robot without the need for programming.

The process starts with the operator showing the cobot the start and end points. XpertLINC then scans the part to capture actual joint geometry and assesses fit-up conditions. Leveraging Lincoln Electric's vast welding experience and any customer-defined Weld Procedure Specifications (WPS), XpertLINC then sets the coordinated motion and welding process parameters to make the part.

It dynamically adapts to real-world conditions such as part variability, without the time and programming expertise required to make a good weld. XpertLINC can even flag out-of-specification parts for review and corrective action.