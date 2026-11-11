Niqo Robotics Launches 50-Foot AI Weeder For Specialty Crops

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Niqo Robotics, the physical AI company building the intelligence layer for farm machines, is expanding its US lineup of AI weeding robots built to fit local farms with the RoboWeeder F50, North America's widest hooded AI weeder.

This wide-format weeder has a 46-foot working width extendable to 50 feet. US growers can now choose from three models: the 20-foot flagship RoboWeeder, the 24-foot F24, and the wide-format F50.

Like the flagship RoboWeeder, the F50 does three jobs in one smart pass: precision weeding, thinning and beneficial spraying.

Jaisimha Rao, founder of Niqo Robotics, says:“Specialty crops demand precision, and weeding needs to happen in a narrow agronomic window. On large specialty crop farms, that also means having the field capacity to cover enough ground before that window closes. Growers told us our narrower machine couldn't keep pace with their operational needs.

“So we went back to the drawing board, and in less than six months, we designed a machine built for the scale and demands of the largest specialty crop and turf farms.”

Every machine runs on Niqo's AI, which now trains faster than any other system in the industry, according to the company. Niqo can deploy a working algorithm for a new crop overnight with more than 85 percent accuracy, then refine it to 99.6 percent commercial accuracy within weeks.

That speed lets Niqo build machines“localized to the zip code”, matched to local crops, farm sizes, and field conditions. When growers need something the lineup doesn't offer, Niqo builds it, as it did with the F24 for the Pacific Northwest.

Niqo unveiled the F50 at FIRA USA 2026 last month in Yakima, giving growers a first look ahead of its 2027 commercial release. The machine came out of the field time Niqo's team spent with Pacific Northwest growers earlier this year, where turf growers in particular asked for a wider unit to maximize daily coverage. Niqo is now taking orders for F50 delivery next season.

The F50 is engineered so that its width doesn't come at the cost of accuracy, stability, or ease of handling. Its five bays carry 14 Niqo Sense AI cameras, so every section of the machine sees and treats its own rows, and its 350-nozzle array delivers PinPoint Precision spraying with more than 99 percent accuracy across the full width.

At about 4,900 pounds (2,200 kilograms), the tractor-pulled F50 works with any 5 Series or larger tractor with 135 or more HP. The purpose-designed gauge-wheel configuration allows steady, maneuverable field speeds up to 4.7 mph (7.5 kmph), covering up to 25 acres per hour. For the road and the shed, it folds into a compact accordion shape for easy transport and storage.

Made locally in the US, all Niqo robots are supported by a hyperlocal service team.

Wear parts such as TeeJet nozzles, Banjo fittings, and the Shurflo pumps are available from local ag suppliers, minimizing downtime. Under its“Farmers First” philosophy, Niqo is the only AI weeding company that sells its machines without a recurring software subscription fee.

Niqo continues to work alongside growers around the world, with additional expansions planned across North America, India, Australia, and Europe.

“We believe precision farming should be accessible, practical and transformative for farmers,” says Rao.“Our mission is to liberate the farming ecosystem through AI-powered robotics, freeing farmers from wasted time and unnecessary costs, freeing farmworkers from repetitive, grueling tasks and making farming more scientific, sustainable, and attractive as a career.”