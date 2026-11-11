Austrian Space Forum Tests Mars Rover Ahead Of 2027 Mission

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) The Gebrüder Weiss site in Wels became a testing ground for the AMADEE-27 Mars analog mission recently.

The Austrian Space Forum (ÖWF), the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria (FH Oberösterreich), and other research partners last month tested scientific experiments and technical systems for the mission, which will take place in Portugal in April 2027.

As the official logistics partner, Gebrüder Weiss is responsible for transporting the sensitive research equipment to and from the mission site.

Jürgen Bauer, member of the management board of Gebrüder Weiss, says:“The future of mobility is an important topic for Gebrüder Weiss. That is why we are supporting the Austrian Space Forum in a Mars analog mission for the third time. For us, this also includes giving our employees insights into innovative research projects. The tests at our Wels location provide a unique opportunity for this.”

During the two test days, Gebrüder Weiss employees had the opportunity to experience the research activities firsthand. They met the analog astronauts and observed various experiments in action.

Among them was a rover developed by the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria, designed to support the crew during the mission by transporting tools and scientific samples and assisting with navigation in the field.

From Austria to Portugal

In February 2027, Gebrüder Weiss will manage the logistics for the mission itself, transporting the sensitive research equipment to the Monsaraz Analog Research Station in Portugal. Handling the valuable equipment requires special care and precise planning.

The project logistics team in Wels will contribute its expertise in managing complex transport projects. After the mission is completed, the company will return the equipment to the Austrian Space Forum's headquarters in Innsbruck.

Dr. Gernot Grömer, director of the Austrian Space Forum, says:“Gebrüder Weiss has been a long-standing and reliable partner of the Austrian Space Forum in our Mars analog missions. Especially when transporting our valuable research equipment, the expertise of an experienced logistics provider is indispensable. The precise planning, professional execution, and know-how of Gebrüder Weiss are of tremendous value to us.”

Following AMADEE-20 in Israel and AMADEE-24 in Armenia, AMADEE-27 is the third joint mission of Gebrüder Weiss and the Austrian Space Forum. From April 5 to 18, 2027, six analog astronauts will carry out 17 experiments in Portugal, developed by more than 20 research institutions and universities from Austria, other European countries, and the United States.