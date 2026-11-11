Agility Robotics Completes Merger And Raises $465 Million Ahead Of Nasdaq Debut

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Agility Robotics, the US-based developer of the Digit humanoid robot, has completed its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI, paving the way for its shares to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“AGLT”.

The transaction, completed on November 4, 2026, follows shareholder approval two days earlier and is associated with an expected gross capital raise of approximately $465 million, before transaction expenses.

The financing package announced on October 30 comprised approximately $164 million from Churchill XI's trust account, $201 million from a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing led by Foxconn, and $100 million in equity funding already received.

The PIPE financing was committed at $10 per share, with participation from existing and new institutional investors.

Agility says the capital will support its expansion as it seeks to increase production and commercial adoption of its humanoid robots.

The completed merger also represents a significant milestone for the emerging humanoid robotics industry, bringing a US company with robots already operating in commercial environments onto the public markets.

Expanding commercial operations

Agility has been increasing its commercial activities with customers in manufacturing, logistics and distribution.

The company recently expanded its agreement with GXO to introduce Digit robots at two additional US facilities, with operations expected to begin in early 2027.

It has also signed an agreement with agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO to conduct a manufacturing pilot at the company's facility in Hesston, Kansas, during 2027.

Other commercial customers include Schaeffler and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada.

According to Agility, its Digit robots have accumulated more than 65,000 hours of real-world operation.

The company has also reported a pipeline of more than 30 prospective customers across manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, defense, logistics and consumer products.

Digit 5 scheduled for 2027

Agility unveiled its next-generation humanoid robot, Digit 5, in September 2026.

The new model is designed to operate in closer proximity to human workers and perform a broader range of industrial tasks, including material handling and manufacturing operations.

Deliveries to early-access customers are expected to begin in the first half of 2027, with general availability targeted for the end of the year.

Agility has announced more than $300 million in committed multi-year orders for Digit 5.

However, the company emphasizes that this figure represents potential revenue over several years, subject to contractual milestones and product specifications, rather than revenue already recognized.

To support future production, Agility has developed RoboFab, its US manufacturing facility designed for an annual capacity of up to 10,000 robots.

It has also developed Agility Arc, a cloud-based software platform for managing robot fleets in commercial environments.

A new phase for humanoid robotics

Following the merger, the combined company operates under the Agility Robotics name.

Existing Agility shareholders have retained their equity in the combined business, with their shares subject to a 180-day lock-up period, subject to certain early-release provisions.

The company's investors and strategic partners include Amazon, Foxconn, Schaeffler, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, DCVC and Playground Global.

Agility describes itself as the only US publicly listed company focused exclusively on humanoid robotics with established commercial operations.

Its move onto the public markets comes as humanoid robot developers seek the investment needed to expand manufacturing capacity, improve robot capabilities and establish larger commercial installations.

For Agility, the immediate challenge will be translating its existing commercial experience and order commitments into sustained growth as the next generation of Digit robots enters production.