Cainiao Upgrades Warehouse Climbing Robot, Boosting Efficiency By 15 Percent

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Cainiao, a developer of e-commerce logistics and logistics technology, unveiled its self-developed climbing robot system at the recent CeMAT Asia event, showcasing new capabilities including four-side item retrieval, double-deep storage, a next-generation robot scheduling system, and a warehouse planning simulation tool.

The latest upgrades make the robot's turns smoother and lift operating efficiency by 15 percent, while also increasing storage density by 20 percent. The new simulation tool allows customers to generate warehouse layouts on their own, quickly and visually assessing investment and returns before deployment.

The upgraded system is designed to support a wide range of warehouse scenarios, including multi-SKU operations, high-volume inbound and outbound flows, and irregular sites, serving industries such as cross-border e-commerce, footwear and fashion, consumer electronics, fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, and automotive manufacturing.

Unlike standard systems in the industry that typically retrieve goods from only two sides, Cainiao's climbing robot can access bins from four sides – both the front and back on either side of an aisle after climbing onto the rack. The robot can also reach bins stored in the inner layer, enabling double-deep storage and helping warehouses achieve higher space utilization with fewer climbing tracks.

Cainiao also introduced its warehouse planning simulation system, which will be made available to customers. By entering warehouse dimensions and order volume, users can obtain an AI-generated layout, equipment selection, and simulation-based trial run in as little as 10 minutes – a process that traditionally takes days.

The company has also upgraded its dispatch software, evolving the robot's movement from right-angle turns to smoother S-shaped turns, improving operational efficiency without interrupting normal warehouse operations.

On international expansion, Cainiao's climbing robot has already secured orders in Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Spain, with projects in the Netherlands and Spain now in delivery. At the event, the company also unveiled its international model, which complies with standards in the EU, the US, and other markets.

Since launching the climbing robot in April, Cainiao has continued to make progress, delivering multiple flagship projects globally and winning new orders in key markets as capabilities and deployment efficiency improve, said Xu Ming, general manager of Cainiao Logistics Technology's robotics division in Americas and Europe.

Bi Jianghua, president of Cainiao Logistics Technology, said the company remains bullish on logistics robotics and is increasing investment in the space through differentiated products and stronger service capabilities to accelerate expansion in key global markets and support fast delivery.

Cainiao Logistics Technology focuses on logistics robotics and supply chain AI. Its business now spans 29 countries, with more than 1,100 logistics technology projects deployed worldwide, serving over 400 customers, including 214 industry leaders and 26 Fortune Global 500 companies.