ESTUN Robotics Partners With Robodk To Simplify Industrial Robot Programming

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ESTUN Robotics and RoboDK have formalized a Strategic Partnership to drive the integration of their technologies and facilitate the development, simulation and programming of industrial robotic applications.

The agreement brings together ESTUN Robotics, China's largest industrial robot manufacturer, and RoboDK, a company specializing in simulation and offline programming software for industrial robots.

This collaboration follows several months of joint work between the technical teams of both companies, during which the integration between ESTUN robots and the RoboDK platform was developed, tested and refined, with highly satisfactory results.

A collaboration to make robotics more accessible

ESTUN Robotics' entry into and expansion across the European market is driven by a strategy that goes beyond offering top-quality industrial robots at highly competitive costs. The company considers it essential to build an ecosystem of technology partners, integrators and specialists capable of delivering complete solutions tailored to the needs of European industry.

As part of this strategy, ESTUN dedicates significant technical resources to evaluating and integrating third-party technologies that simplify the programming of its robots, reduce commissioning times and increase the likelihood of project success. The ultimate goal is to remove the economic and technological barriers holding back automation.

RoboDK fits perfectly into this vision thanks to its intuitive simulation environment, its ability to integrate with other software tools and its customizable post-processors, which allow integrators and users to adapt program generation to the specific needs of each application.

Ignacio Moreno, sales director for Iberia at ESTUN Robotics, explains:“From the very beginning, I was clear that RoboDK should be our reference platform for complete robotic simulations. Its ease of use, the vast possibilities for integration with other software tools and, above all, the freedom its open post-processors give each integrator to adapt the solution to their needs are very compelling arguments.

“But what has truly made the difference is the people: young professionals with extraordinary technical knowledge who are always willing to roll up their sleeves to make projects succeed. That attitude was decisive in taking the step and formalizing this collaboration.”

For his part, Albert Nubiola, CEO and founder of RoboDK, highlights the potential of the alliance:“Partnering with ESTUN, China's largest industrial robot manufacturer, is a great opportunity to bring advanced simulation and programming tools to an ever-growing number of industrial users.

“ESTUN robots are fully integrated into our RoboDK platform, ready for simulation and offline programming right from the start. Integrators and customers will be able to validate their applications, generate programs directly for ESTUN controllers and reduce commissioning times.

“ESTUN's local technical support team has been key to making this integration work reliably, and we are convinced that this combination has great growth potential.”

Months of technical work to deliver a reliable solution

The signing of the agreement validates integration work that began months ago. During this period, ESTUN Robotics' applications and technical support teams have worked closely with RoboDK's specialists to validate the solution, fine-tune the details of the integration and ensure a satisfying user experience.

The results of these tests have strengthened the ESTUN team's confidence both in the platform's performance and in RoboDK's responsiveness.

Marc Pujolar, Applications Engineer at ESTUN Robotics, notes:“Seeing an entire technical team fully committed to finding the best solution, caring for and polishing every last detail of the integration with our robots, is truly inspiring.

“After these months working together, we are not only very satisfied with the solution's performance, but also with the dedication and technical expertise behind it. That gives us great confidence to take on new challenges and projects together with the RoboDK team.”

This work reflects one of the fundamental pillars of ESTUN Robotics' European strategy: combining the technological and production capacity of a global manufacturer with close, high-quality local technical service.

The company is strengthening its engineering, applications and support teams in Europe, with the aim of supporting its customers and integrators throughout the entire process, from initial feasibility tests to commissioning and after-sales support.

Adding tools such as RoboDK to this technology ecosystem supports that goal by facilitating integration, reducing technical barriers and ensuring that customers feel supported throughout the development of their automation projects.

DFactory Barcelona: an ecosystem that turns connections into real collaborations

The alliance was formalized at the headquarters of ESTUN Robotics Iberia, located in DFactory Barcelona, the Industry 4.0 ecosystem promoted by the Consorci de la Zona Franca de Barcelona (CZFB).

One of DFactory's main goals is precisely to bring together industrial companies, technology providers, innovation centers and specialized professionals, encouraging knowledge exchange and the creation of new business opportunities.

The collaboration between ESTUN Robotics and RoboDK is a concrete example of this philosophy: connecting complementary technological capabilities to develop solutions that bring real value to industry.

The agreement also reinforces Barcelona's role as a meeting point between international industrial technology manufacturers and innovative companies, demonstrating how a collaborative ecosystem can become an engine for new projects with European reach.

An agreement signed in Iberia with European ambition

Both companies view the collaboration from a European perspective.

ESTUN is in the midst of consolidating its presence in Europe, supported by its own industrial and commercial structure, local technical support teams and its production plant in Poland.

In this context, the companies plan to take further steps soon to extend the collaboration to ESTUN's other European operations, including its factory in Poland, with the aim of exploring new integration opportunities and maximizing the potential of both technologies.

With this alliance, ESTUN Robotics and RoboDK reinforce a shared vision: to simplify and accelerate the adoption of industrial robots in Europe, making automation more accessible, flexible and easy to implement, without compromising on technical quality or the support needed to make every project a success.