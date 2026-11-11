Emily Coan's“My Alchemical Vessel” Opens At Dimin Gallery

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistlatest solo exhibition,“My Alchemical Vessel,” is now on view at Tribeca's, showcasing new works from the 35-year-old painter. The show, Coan's fifth solo presentation in New York and second at Dimin, opened onand runs through. It represents a significant evolution in her practice, moving from exterior themes to internal ones and drawing connections to Old Masters.

Coan, who divides her time between Catskill and New York, previously gained recognition for her“Spider Silk” series, which began in 2023 and continued for two years, establishing her as a notable figure. Dealer Rob Dimin reported selling approximately half a dozen works from the“Spider Silk” series at the 2025 Armory Show, with prices ranging from $8,500 to $40,000 each. For“My Alchemical Vessel,” pieces are priced between $3,500 and $45,000, according to Dimin.

The current exhibition reflects Coan's exploration of middle age and maturity. She noted in a video call,“I just could not wrap my head around what this middle area would be, because I feel like most of my examples of growing up, women in this group, they're just shit on by everybody, and I'm like, I refuse.” Dimin highlighted an increased interest from academically-oriented collectors for the new series, anticipating greater institutional recognition for Coan. He confirmed,“We are in talks with a really significant museum in the Northeast,” and“a Kunsthalle museum in the South.”

Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and raised partly in St. Petersburg, Florida, Coan earned her bachelor of fine arts in 2013 from the University of Florida. She moved to New York in 2015. Coan's in-laws' 250-year-old property in Ghent, New York, acquired around 1990, serves as a central setting for the new works, including Nigredo, featuring her in-laws, The Parlour, and Sadie, which portrays her brother-in-law's middle school girlfriend. All works in the exhibition are dated 2026. Coan found inspiration in European paintings at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, admiring how masters“can just make a gesture that looks amazing, but it's not overworked.”

Source: Artnet News