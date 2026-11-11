Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's 90,000-Square-Foot White House Ballroom Project

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This decision follows an August ruling by a federal court that found former President Trump lacked the necessary congressional approval for the construction. Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor, dissented, stating the construction“is likely unlawful” and calling the majority decision“no victory for the separation of powers.” Roberts also asserted that a key litigant had standing in the case.

The legal challenges to the project began after Trump abruptly razed the East Wing of the White House in October 2025. Solicitor General D. John Sauer filed a petition with the Supreme Court, asking it to either overturn a lower court's ruling outright or hear oral arguments. The petition challenged an August injunction issued by a district court at the request of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which had halted the“renovation” of the East Wing.

The petition argued that the injunction was granted“at the behest of a single passerby claiming she will dislike how the new building looks.” This passerby was identified as Alison K. Hoagland, a board member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Sauer contended that Hoagland lacked legal standing, citing a court ruling that“mere offense, disagreement, or distaste does not qualify as a concrete and particularized injury.” He further described the ballroom as a“vital national-security effort taking place on the White House grounds with the President's personal involvement,” claiming it was necessitated by“an onslaught of assassination attempts,” of which there have been, by generous count, three.

A consultation with the Secret Service and the National Parks Service, as stated in the petition, concluded that demolition and rebuilding was the most cost-effective and optimal course of action“to ensure that the East Wing remains minimally visible from public spaces.” The White House maintained that the original structure could not accommodate essential security features like blast-proof windows, fortified walls, and missile-resistant columns, nor an underground military installation. In April 2026, US District Court Judge Richard J. Leon issued a strong 35-page opinion, replete with 18 exclamation marks, rejecting Trump's ballroom plan. Judge Leon wrote,“the President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Familes. He is not, however, the owner!”

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia initially froze Leon's order to consider the government's appeal. A three-judge panel subsequently upheld Leon's ruling in August but delayed its effective date by two weeks to allow the federal government to appeal to the Supreme Court. The majority opinion stated that only Congress holds the authority“to regulate the construction and demolition of White House structures,” though a dissenting judge argued Hoagland lacked standing. The Trump administration deemed Leon's ruling“extraordinary and unlawful,” with Sauer appealing to the justices to pause the ruling, emphasizing the construction's“vitally required by national security” status and arguing Hoagland's“dislike” did not constitute a legal injury.

Sauer now asserts there is no turning back, stating the project is 70% complete, and“in turn (sic), there remains no sound way now to redesign or unwind the massive superstructure that is currently standing at the White House.”

We previously reported:

Despite Democratic midterm victories and ongoing legal challenges, former President Donald Trump continues to promote his $400 million White House ballroom

A federal judge has issued a 14-day injunction, blocking all construction on Trump's arch project just hours after it received final approval.

Source: ARTnews