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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Confesses To Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy


Date: 2026-11-11 11:06:24

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Jensen Huang, the 63-year-old CEO of Nvidia, has publicly acknowledged an affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, an event that has ignited considerable discussion across technology, geopolitical, and social media spheres. The confession was made on Sunday, November 8, in a message shared with his employees.

In his communication to staff, Huang apologized to his wife, Lori Huang, and their two children. Both children are currently employed at Nvidia, the chip-producing company founded by Jensen Huang in 1993 at a Denny's restaurant booth. The company is now valued at over $4 trillion and is a significant player in the artificial intelligence rivalry between China and the United States. Images depicting Jensen Huang with Alice Huang, while Lori Huang looks on, have also been widely shared on social media platforms like Instagram via accounts such as @beanexplains and @nugget.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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