ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Enters Coordinated Healthcare With Avanta Group Acquisition

ECGI Holdings has completed its acquisition of Avanta Group, with a focus on healthcare and coordinated care services. Avanta's developing platform combines a Medicare Advantage health plan with a management-services organization and AI-enabled healthcare technology, identifying gaps in preventive care, prioritizing patient outreach, and automating administrative workflows. Avanta's proposed health plan still requires applicable regulatory approvals, with ECGI's progress depending upon licensing, enrollment, execution of its integrated operating model, and its ability to manage healthcare costs.

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ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI), a publicly traded holding company focused on developing healthcare services and AI-enabled operational technology, has completed its acquisition of Avanta Group, giving the holding company a healthcare platform centered on coordinated care, health-plan development and artificial intelligence-enabled services.

The transaction moves ECGI toward a more focused healthcare strategy, bringing Avanta's developing health plan together with management services and technology intended to help providers identify care gaps, improve patient outreach and...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ECGI are available in the company's newsroom at

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