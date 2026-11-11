Study Discovers Possible Reason For Immunotherapy Not Working In Some Patients

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Researchers at the University of Connecticut may have found one of the reasons why immunotherapy can be so effective in some patients but completely fail to offer other patients any meaningful benefit. Immunotherapy has a long history, with a major milestone in 2011 when the FDA approved the first immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Whether or not this discovery impacts the trajectory of immunotherapies under development at companies like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) remains to be seen since the research findings are yet to be tested in a larger...

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