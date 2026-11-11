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Singapore Unveils Gold Vault Services Targeting Central Banks


Date: 2026-11-11 11:05:53

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In a bid to tap the growing demand for diversified gold storage services, Singapore has launched a bullion storage service. With a capacity of 500 tons, and a possibility to expand as demand rises, the national currency vault of the city-state is now accepting customers.

The mushrooming of new gold hubs shows that the monetary use of precious metals like gold and silver is expanding. This positions firms like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) well to capitalize on the...

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