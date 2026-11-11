Just Like Evs, Chinese Motorcycles Look Set To Dominate Europe

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Europe's motorcycle industry is facing a new challenge as manufacturers from China gain ground across the continent. Companies that were once less familiar to European riders are now attracting attention with motorcycles that combine modern styling, strong performance and lower prices. Their growing popularity is putting pressure on long-established brands from Europe and Japan.

The onslaught of Chinese brands into international markets is sending a clear signal to manufacturers like Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) that every customer will have to be worked for and no region is a guaranteed market for...

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