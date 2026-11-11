The Next Quantum Breakthrough May Depend On Integration, Not Just Processing Power

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. and may include paid advertisements.

Recent collaboration between IBM, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and AMD highlights the importance of integrating quantum processors with classical computing infrastructure to advance quantum error correction and practical applications. SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. is pursuing a complementary strategy through its live Super(TM) platform and the development of Super OS(TM), a Cloud and On-site Operating System for Hybrid Quantum Computing, and Super Nova(TM), SuperQ's Quantum Computer and Foundry. The company's strategy brings together existing software capabilities, software orchestration, hardware development and interoperability as organizations explore how quantum computing can work alongside existing technology.

Quantum computing is often discussed in terms of processor performance, qubit counts and the potential to solve increasingly complex problems. Yet, as the technology advances, another consideration is becoming increasingly important: how effectively quantum processors can work alongside the classical computing systems that support them. Connecting quantum processing units (“QPUs”) with conventional central processing units (“CPUs”) and graphics processing units (“GPUs”) may prove essential to error correction, coordinating workloads and moving emerging quantum capabilities toward practical applications.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ; OTCQB: QBTQF) is advancing its own strategy around this broader hybrid computing opportunity. The company's live Super(TM) platform enables users to address complex optimization, simulation and artificial intelligence workloads. Building on this existing software foundation, Super OS(TM) is in development as a...

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