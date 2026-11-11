Moecc Showcases Marine Monitoring Experience To Omani Delegation
Organised by MoECC's Monitoring and Inspection Department, the visit introduced the delegation to Qatar's continuous marine water quality monitoring system, including the operation of monitoring buoys, their equipment and sensors, and data transmission and communication systems.
The delegation also learned about the technical and operational aspects of buoy maintenance, sensor calibration, data quality assurance and analysis, and the preparation of environmental reports.
The programme included a visit to the Continuous Monitoring Unit, where the delegation received a briefing on how environmental data is received, monitored and transmitted from marine buoys to the monitoring centre, as well as procedures to ensure the buoys operate continuously and provide accurate results.MoECC environmental cooperation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment