Moecc Showcases Marine Monitoring Experience To Omani Delegation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) showcased its experience in marine environmental monitoring and the use of modern technologies to assess marine water quality during a three-day visit by an official delegation from Oman's Environment Authority, aimed at exchanging expertise and strengthening environmental cooperation between the two countries.

Organised by MoECC's Monitoring and Inspection Department, the visit introduced the delegation to Qatar's continuous marine water quality monitoring system, including the operation of monitoring buoys, their equipment and sensors, and data transmission and communication systems.

The delegation also learned about the technical and operational aspects of buoy maintenance, sensor calibration, data quality assurance and analysis, and the preparation of environmental reports.

The programme included a visit to the Continuous Monitoring Unit, where the delegation received a briefing on how environmental data is received, monitored and transmitted from marine buoys to the monitoring centre, as well as procedures to ensure the buoys operate continuously and provide accurate results.

MoECC environmental cooperation