Qatar Calls For Arab Co-Operation In Justice Sector

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has participated in the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice, held Wednesday in Algeria. His Excellency the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi headed Qatar's delegation to the session.

Addressing the opening session, HE the Minister reaffirmed Qatar's support to the development of model and guiding Arab legislative drafts, aimed at strengthening legal co-operation and joint Arab action.

He noted that Arab co-operation in the justice sector is a necessity dictated by shared challenges, requiring enhanced co-ordination among competent authorities, increased information exchange, and the improvement of mechanisms for judicial and legal co-operation. He emphasised that the success of joint Arab action is measured by its ability to achieve tangible results that contribute to the development of legal and judicial systems across Arab nations. He stressed that the true challenge lies not merely in drafting legislation, but in transforming it into effective tools through proper application and efficient implementation mechanisms.

He called for the activation of existing Arab agreements, the follow-up on the implementation of decisions and recommendations, and the further development of initiatives and programs. HE the Minister highlighted the importance of the proposed initiatives aimed at strengthening judicial co-operation, establishing specialised networks, and exchanging experiences regarding alternative sentencing.

Furthermore, he urged the adoption of digital transformation within justice systems and the sharing of Arab expertise on the governance of artificial intelligence in the legal field, ensuring the responsible use of such technologies while upholding legal safeguards and protecting rights.

He expressed appreciation for the support shown by Arab states for the Arab Permanent Committee for International Humanitarian Law, an initiative originally proposed by Qatar. He voiced his hope that the committee's foundational phase would serve as a springboard for robust, institutionalised Arab action in promoting and implementing international humanitarian law, affirming that Qatar will work alongside its Arab partners to ensure the committee's success.

On the Palestinian issue, HE the Minister emphasised that the grave violations of international humanitarian law endured by the Palestinian people place an added responsibility upon Arab Ministers of Justice to defend the rule of international law. He stressed that accountability and the end of impunity are essential pillars without which justice cannot be upheld.

He reiterated the steadfast position of the State of Qatar in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. Concluding his remarks, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to continue working with its Arab partners to support all efforts aimed at consolidating the rule of law, strengthening legal and judicial co-operation, and achieving justice.

During its current session, the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice discussed several items concerning existing Arab conventions, including the Arab Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism and its implementation mechanism, the Arab Convention on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism, the Arab Convention on Combating Information Technology Offenses, and the Arab Convention against Corruption.

The council also addressed the enhancement of Arab and international co-operation in the fight against terrorism. In the context of harmonising Arab legislation, the council reviewed several draft instruments, including a model Arab law on combating drugs and psychotropic substances, a, model Arab law on preventing hate speech, a model Arab law on the protection and assistance of displaced persons in Arab states, and a model Arab law on protecting children from recruitment in armed conflicts.

The council also addressed the enhancement of co-operation between the secretariats of the Arab Councils of Ministers of Justice and Interior, the 2027 work program for the Arab Center for Legal and Judicial Research, and the work program for the Council's Technical Secretariat for the period between its 42nd and 43rd sessions.

Arab legislative drafts judicial legal