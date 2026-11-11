The Arithmetic Of Peace: Patience And Courage

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Where others tally warships, sanctions and deadlines, Qatar keeps a simpler ledger: a year of mediation is a year well spent if it saves a single human life.

That is the conviction of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, recalled at the Oxford Union last Friday by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani. It also explains everything he did next.

By Monday the prime minister was in Washington, meeting US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance in an effort to narrow the distance between the United States and Iran. Barely a day later he was in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, and in consultations with Saudi Arabia and the European Four - France, Germany, Italy and Britain - on de-escalation, maritime security and a comprehensive settlement.

Three cities in under a week, and one message: the conflict between Washington and Tehran will not be settled by force alone, and diplomacy must not be allowed to become another casualty of the war.

None of this was ceremony. Each stop was an attempt to keep the machinery of negotiation turning at a moment when a breakthrough looked ever more remote. Access to the principal players is a rare asset. Rarer still is the will to spend it. Where positions have hardened, confidence has shattered and the economic bill keeps climbing, an open channel is itself an indispensable contribution.

There is courage in this that is easily missed. It has none of the thunder of military might and none of the theatre of political grandstanding. It asks for patience, conviction and a readiness to keep talking after others have stopped listening - qualities scarcer in international affairs than firepower, and far harder to sustain.

At Oxford, the prime minister gave that courage its argument. Prosperous smaller states, he told the historic debating society, have both the capacity and the responsibility to contribute to peace, because their own security is inseparable from the stability of the wider world. Peace, on this reading, is no exercise in political expediency. It is a duty that does not expire when the talks turn difficult.

He also gave it numbers. Qatari delegations travelled to Tehran five times in a single week. Some negotiating sessions ran for 18 to 20 hours. And when difficulties over implementation undermined an earlier understanding, Qatar did not retreat into frustration. It went back. This is diplomacy measured not in press releases but in stamina.

Such persistence sits awkwardly in an age that weighs patience against electoral calendars, strategic calculation and the clamour for instant results. Qatar's logic is older and sturdier: an imperfect agreement that stops the bloodshed is worth more than a perfect one chased while the guns keep firing.

Nor is this idealism adrift from interest. The security of the Gulf, freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the stability of energy markets and the livelihoods of millions are bound together, and a wider confrontation would exact a price no failed negotiation could justify. For Qatar, geography makes disengagement an illusion. Instability next door cannot be wished away, and no lasting security can be built by shutting out the legitimate concerns of those who must, in the end, live side by side.

So humanitarian conviction travels with strategic realism. Adversaries need not trust one another before they sit down; more often, sitting down is how trust begins.

There is a larger lesson here about what makes a nation count. Influence is usually reckoned in territory and armaments. Qatar's standing points to another currency: credibility, consistency, relationships patiently kept and a willingness to shoulder the assignments others decline. Together they confer a weight that conventional measures of power fail to register.

None of it guarantees success. Compromise demands political decisions in Washington and Tehran, and no mediator, however determined, can manufacture agreement between parties unwilling to concede. But the limits of diplomacy are no argument for abandoning it. The higher the obstacles, the stronger the case for keeping dialogue possible.

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