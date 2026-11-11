HH The Amir Holds Talks With Syrian President, Ethiopian PM

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa Wednesday on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, being held in Antalya, Turkiye.

The two leaders reviewed the relations between Qatar and Syria and discussed ways to strengthen and expand co-operation across various fields.

HH the Amir reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast support for Syria's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity as well as its commitment to supporting the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for development and prosperity.

The discussions also covered a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern alongside key topics on the conference agenda.

The meeting was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir. Members of the official delegation accompanying the Syrian president were also present.

In a separate meeting, HH the Amir held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed blade-->

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and explored prospects for strengthening and expanding co-operation across various fields.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views on key topics on the climate conference agenda.

The meeting was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir along with members of the official delegation accompanying the Ethiopian prime minister.

COP31 HH the Amir Climate Change sovereignty