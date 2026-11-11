MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani joined world leaders at the opening session of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, Turkiye, Wednesday, as the international community gathered to advance collective action against climate change and address the mounting environmental challenges facing the planet.

The high-level gathering brought together heads of state and government, senior officials, representatives of regional and international organisations and official delegations to discuss global climate priorities, strengthen international co-operation and explore ways to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable future.

HH the Amir's participation reflects Qatar's continued engagement in international efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable development, while underscoring the importance of multilateral co-operation in tackling environmental challenges that transcend national blade-->

The conference provides a platform for participating countries to review progress in implementing international climate commitments and discuss measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen adaptation to climate change and mobilise financial and technological support for developing nations.

The deliberations also come amid growing international recognition of the need to reconcile economic development and energy security with environmental sustainability, particularly as countries seek practical and equitable approaches to meeting their climate commitments.

Qatar has consistently emphasised the importance of international partnerships, technological innovation and balanced approaches to energy transition, while pursuing its own environmental and sustainability objectives under Qatar National Vision 2030.

HH the Amir is visiting Antalya at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and is accompanied by an official delegation. Members of HH the Amir's accompanying delegation attended the opening session, alongside members of participating delegations, senior officials and conference guests.

HH the Amir COP31 Climate Change environmental challenges