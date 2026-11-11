TCS Recognized For Community Impact In Greater Philadelphia

TCS and other honorees of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia 2026 were recognized at a November 10 event celebrating their commitment and impact. It is TCS' fifth consecutive year on the esteemed list of the region's most community-minded businesses. The 2026 assessment for the recognition evaluated resource investment, business integration, institutionalization and impact measurement using an independent methodology administered by True Impact. TCS supports upward economic mobility in the digital economy and more through its corporate social responsibility program, TCS Empowers, which focuses on investments in education, K-12 STEM education programming, employee volunteerism, pro bono technology services, and social impact thought leadership and convenings.

MUMBAI and PHILADELPHIA, November 11, 2026 /3BL/ - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions, was recognized as a 2026 honoree of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia during a November 10 event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. The program celebrated this year's 50 honorees and highlighted best practices in employee volunteering, philanthropy, organizational culture and impact measurement.

Through TCS Empowers, TCS's corporate social responsibility program, TCS supports upward economic mobility in the digital economy for people facing barriers to opportunity. In the U.S., the program's five pillars include investments in education, employee volunteerism, pro bono technology consulting, and services for nonprofits. They also include social impact thought leadership and convenings, and K-12 STEM education enhancement through TCS's goIT and Ignite My Future programs, which serve students and teachers, respectively. TCS employee volunteers work with schools, nonprofits, clients and community organizations across the majority of these areas.

"The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia shines a light on organizations that create real community impact," said Chellie Cameron, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber. "The Chamber is proud to amplify their efforts to mobilize their workforce and resources for community impact. Their work strengthens the region we all call home."

TCS Empowers' focus area pillars reflect TCS's corporate values and resonate with employees as relevant and meaningful. This approach encourages both individual acts of volunteerism and sustained volunteerism from U.S.-based employees engaged in environmentally and community-focused initiatives. It also contributes to the TCS employee experience and community impact.

“We are grateful for this recognition and for the many people and organizations across Greater Philadelphia which demonstrate what thoughtful community partnerships can accomplish. The event gave us an opportunity to celebrate and learn from other honorees. We are proud to contribute in ways that support regional priorities,” said Lina Klebanov, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for TCS North America.

TCS' integrated approach delivers more sustainable, high-value outcomes that frequently earn TCS accolades. For instance, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation named TCS Best Corporate Steward – Large Business award in 2024 and gave TCS the Best Commitment to Education program award in 2019. This summer, TCS earned two Stevie Awards for Best CSR Strategy - a Gold in the U.S., and a Bronze in Canada. TCS has also been named the IT sector leader in six of the nine years it has been recognized by The Civic 50.

The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia is modeled on the national Civic 50 initiative developed by Points of Light. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia hosts the program in partnership with the Philadelphia Foundation, Points of Light and other regional organizations. The 2026 assessment considered four areas: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement. True Impact administers the assessment using an independent methodology and framework.

Learn more about TCS' work and approach to corporate social responsibility in North America at



About TCS Empowers

TCS' flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs and other initiatives conducted under TCS Empowers are building greater futures by supporting communities and connecting people to opportunities in the digital economy. Through service, innovation, and collective knowledge, TCS is helping create equitable, inclusive pathways for everyone, especially women, youth, and marginalized groups. Follow #TCSEmpowers on social media for more information about CSR at TCS.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence, and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long-term partnerships with its clients. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon, and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS media contacts:

Corporate Communications & India Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] | Phone: +91 22 67789098 U.S. Email: [email protected] | Phone: +1 646 617 8221 North America Corporate Social Responsibility Email: [email protected] | Phone: +1 313 605 1026

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