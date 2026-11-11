Singapore Airlines Group H1 Net Profit Declines 43.9%

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Singapore: Singapore Airlines Group reported a 43.9 percent YoY drop in 2026/2027 to 134 million Singapore dollars (about 104.5 million U.S. dollars) for the first-half of the financial year, the airline group said Wednesday.

Revenue rose 16.8 percent to a record 11.3 billion Singapore dollars in the first half, driven by strong passenger and air cargo demand, the group said in a statement.

For the second quarter, net profit rose to 210 million Singapore dollars from a year earlier, supported by stronger operating profit and lower losses from associated companies.

Quarterly revenue increased 14.3 percent to a record 5.58 billion Singapore dollars.

The group said passenger demand remained healthy, but elevated jet fuel prices and geopolitical uncertainty, particularly the conflict in the Middle East, continued to weigh on costs and operations.

Scoot's services to Jeddah and SIA's flights to Dubai remain suspended, while the launch of Riyadh services has been deferred.