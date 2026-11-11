Arab League Issues Urgent Humanitarian Appeal To Support The Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The League of Arab States issued an urgent call today, urging the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities. It also called upon Arab and international humanitarian organizations to take immediate, coordinated action to provide all possible forms of support to save the lives of victims and those affected in the Gaza Strip, and to deliver essential and urgent humanitarian relief and aid.

In a statement, Secretary-General the Arab League, Nabil Fahmy of Arab States, noted that this urgent humanitarian appeal comes in light of the worsening conditions that threaten life in the Gaza Strip, a humanitarian situation that history will not forget, and which future generations will not forgive.

Fahmy added: "Gaza continues to bleed from pain, hunger, and destruction, alongside a severe shortage of medicine, water, and food. All aspects of human life have come to a standstill due to the policies pursued by Israel, the occupying power, against more than two million Palestinians since October 7, 2023."

He continued: "Winter has arrived, and the suffering of thousands of displaced persons has intensified due to rain and floods. These conditions have further destroyed what remained of the fragile infrastructure already battered by the ongoing Israeli aggression. The floods have submerged or destroyed 40,000 shelters and 70,000 tents, affecting over 200,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including the injured, children, women, the elderly, and the sick, leaving thousands of families out in the open, without shelter, heating, or even adequate bedding and covers."

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States stated: "Today, under these exceptional circumstances, the League of Arab States is launching an emergency humanitarian relief network. We invite all humanitarian stakeholders to join this initiative, which reflects the League's commitment to taking immediate and urgent action in response to humanitarian crises across the Arab region, in coordination with relevant authorities in member states and all parties involved in humanitarian work."

He further noted that, as part of this initiative, the League of Arab States will immediately reach out to all those who respond to this urgent humanitarian appeal to support the Palestinian people.