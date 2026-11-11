Russia 2026 Grain Harvest Approximately 140 Million Tonnes So Far

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Russia harvested approximately 140 million tonnes of grain in bunker weight in 2026 so far, including 95 million tonnes of wheat, Russia's agriculture ministry said Wednesday.

Nearly 97 percent of the country's grain and legume crops have been harvested, the ministry said in a statement following remarks by Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut at a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Agrarian Issues.

Russia expects its total grain harvest to reach about 140 million tonnes in net weight by the end of the year, the ministry said.

The country's oilseed harvest has risen by 13 percent since the beginning of the year to 34.8 million tonnes, with full-year production expected to exceed 35 million tonnes in net weight.

Sugar beet production is forecast to reach 52 million tonnes, significantly higher than last year's level.

In 2025, Russia harvested more than 144 million tonnes of grain, marking the third-largest harvest in the country's history. The country's record grain harvest was 157.676 million tonnes in 2022.