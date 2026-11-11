Minister Of State For International Cooperation Takes Part In Paris Peace Forum Session On Impact Of Strait Of Hormuz Closure

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad took part Wednesday in a session on the impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the hidden cost of conflict on global development, at the 2026 Paris Peace Forum, held in the French capital on November 10-11.

In her remarks, delivered during the session organized in partnership between the Doha Forum and the Paris Peace Forum, HE Al Misnad said Qatar was taking part in the dialogue as a country directly affected by regional instability and as a committed partner in international development.

Her Excellency affirmed Qatar's firm belief that diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and international law, and freedom of navigation are fundamental pillars of regional stability and global prosperity.

She noted that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz serve as a reminder that regional crises have global consequences, with their impact extending from fuel to shipping, fertilizers and food, and ultimately affecting household budgets.

She added that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) now expects growth in emerging market and developing economies to slow from 4.5 percent last year to 3.7 percent this year, while global inflation is projected to rise to 4.7 percent.

Behind these figures, she stressed, are families facing rising living costs and governments forced to make difficult choices between debt repayment and providing essential public services.

HE Al Misnad said these repercussions threaten years of development progress in the countries most affected, stressing the need to ensure that a temporary crisis does not become a long-term obstacle to their development.

She said Qatar's response combines diplomacy with development cooperation, noting that Qatari institutions signed two agreements with the United Nations in 2025, worth a total of USD 21 million, in support of the Doha Program of Action, including food security and resilience in least developed countries (LDCs).

HE Al Misnad outlined several priorities for the next phase, adding that the countries most affected need timely and affordable financing to cope with rising costs without increasing their debt burdens, while development gains must be protected.

She also stressed the importance of coordination among governments, the United Nations, development partners and financial institutions, in line with national priorities and with clear accountability.

Prevention, she added, is less costly than recovery. In this regard, she said diplomacy and mediation remain the strongest tools for preventing conflicts from disrupting trade and undermining development.

HE Al Misnad reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to advancing these priorities, noting that the country will host the High-Level Midterm Review of the Doha Program of Action for the Least Developed Countries from March 25 to 27, 2027. She said the event would provide an important opportunity to turn commitments into practical results.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation underlined that the message is clear, and the least developed countries, which bear little responsibility for global crises, should not bear the heaviest consequences.

She stressed the need to act early, strengthen coordination and protect development gains, adding that Qatar looked forward to continuing the dialogue at the Doha Forum next December.