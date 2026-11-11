Minister Of Justice Meets Egyptian, Syrian Counterparts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi held separate meetings with HE Minister of Justice of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mahmoud Helmy El Sherif and HE Minister of Justice of the Syrian Arab Republic Mazhar Abdulrahman Al Wais, on the sidelines of the 42nd Arab Justice Ministers Council meeting in Algeria.

During the meetings, they discussed judicial and legal cooperation and ways to strengthen and develop it, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.