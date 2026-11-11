Secretary Rubio's Call With China's Director Of The Office Of The CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commissionand Foreign Minister Wang

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

At China's request, Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio spoke today with Director of the Office of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Politburo Member, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two discussed President Trump's upcoming travel to the APEC Summit in China and General Secretary Xi's upcoming visit to Florida to attend the G20 Summit. The Secretary and the Director recalled the bilateral leader-level commitment to a constructive relationship of strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness, and reciprocity. They agreed on the importance of meaningful leader-level conversations to advance goals such as peace and denuclearization, including at any potential trilateral leaders meeting with Russia.