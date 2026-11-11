Deepavali Celebrations In Brussels

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Members of Sri Lanka's multi-faith community in Belgium joined Belgian friends for a Deepavali celebration organised by the Sri Lankan Embassy, bringing religious observances and cultural performances together in Brussels.

The programme opened with the lighting of a traditional oil lamp, representing the triumph of light over darkness. Hindu religious observances followed, conducted by Rev. Swami Mishra Sathyanarayan.

Ambassador Chandana Weerasena addressed the gathering on the festival's significance, linking its message of good overcoming evil to everyday conduct. His remarks focused on nurturing goodness in personal interactions and finding the resolve to overcome challenges.

Cultural performances formed another part of the programme. Performers received certificates and awards recognising their contributions and achievements, before participants shared a Deepavali dinner.

The embassy's account placed the gathering within Sri Lanka's cultural traditions, with participation extending beyond a single faith community. Religious observances, performances and the shared meal formed the main elements of the celebration.

Deepavali Festival Day fell on Sunday, 8 November, in Sri Lanka's official tourism calendar for 2026. The embassy issued its account of the Brussels gathering on 11 November