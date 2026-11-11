MAS Recognised For Environmental Leadership At Presidential Environmental Awards 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Six MAS facilities have received honours at the Presidential Environmental Awards 2026, with MAS Shadeline taking gold and three other operations receiving silver, according to the apparel manufacturer's announcement.

The Central Environmental Authority organised the ceremony at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall on 19 October 2026. The awards recognise contributions to environmental conservation and sustainable practices across different sectors.

MAS Shadeline received gold in the Apparel Industries category, while MAS Asialine received silver. MAS Slimtex and Linea Aqua received merit awards in the same category. In Textile Processing Industries, MAS Vaanavil and Silueta each received silver.

The six awards cover facilities operating in both apparel manufacturing and textile processing. MAS links the recognition to its work on resource efficiency, environmental impact and production practices across its Sri Lankan operations.

Those activities sit within the group's Plan for Change 2030, a sustainability framework organised around Product, Lives and Planet. The roadmap sets out the manufacturer's priorities for its products, workforce, communities and environmental footprint.

Its environmental commitments include greenhouse-gas reductions, water stewardship, responsible chemical use, circular waste management and ecosystem regeneration. These are targets within the company's programme rather than measures of performance established by the awards announcement.

The programme also identifies the use of natural fibres as a product-development priority.

The group's published 2030 roadmap sets an operational greenhouse-gas reduction target of 80 per cent against a 2019 baseline. It also identifies textile-to-textile recycling and the development of alternative materials as areas for investment and partnerships, placing the facility awards alongside a broader programme of manufacturing changes. MAS Holdings Impact Report 202