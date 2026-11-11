Hilton Colombo Unveils The Magic Of Christmas

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A golden carousel has become the centrepiece of Hilton Colombo's lobby as the hotel introduces its 2026 Christmas programme, combining a new festive display with dining experiences across Graze Kitchen, L.A.B and Café Kai.

The theme,“Home for a Magical Christmas”, was unveiled with festive performances and Christmas traditions. White-and-gold decorations and Nutcracker figures surround the carousel, which forms the focal point of this year's lobby setting.

The display continues the hotel's practice of introducing a different Christmas setting each year. This edition takes its inspiration from coming home and spending time with family and friends.

“Christmas at Hilton Colombo has always been about the memories people make together,” said Manesh Fernando, identified in the announcement as Area General Manager for Hilton Sri Lanka and General Manager of Hilton Colombo.

The seasonal dining programme includes festive buffets at Graze Kitchen, high tea at L.A.B and Christmas food at Café Kai. These offerings extend the celebrations beyond the lobby display to guests visiting the hotel's restaurants and lounge.

Graze Kitchen is the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, with international and Sri Lankan dishes prepared across live cooking stations. L.A.B overlooks the Lotus Pond and serves high tea platters alongside its wider lounge menu. hilto

The hotel presents the programme as a setting for families and friends to celebrate together, with seasonal food and holiday treats offered through its dining outlets throughout the festive period for guests.

Guests seeking reservations or information about the Christmas programme can call +94 11 249 2448. The festive announcement directs enquiries about its dining experiences to this number.