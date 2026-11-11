Sri Lanka At CHOGM 2026: Advancing Partnerships, Unlocking Opportunities

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka presented climate-related investment projects and sought business participation in Sri Lanka Expo 2027 during Commonwealth meetings in Antigua and Barbuda, linking its summit programme to trade, investment and development priorities.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya led the delegation to the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, held from 1 to 4 November 2026 in St John's. The gathering focused on partnerships and investment across the Commonwealth's 56 member countries.

At the Commonwealth Leaders and CEOs' Summit, Amarasuriya presented the Climate Resilient Agro-Ecosystems Project and the GreenPort Cornerstone project, which concerns hydrogen-powered, zero-emission port logistics. Both initiatives were identified by the Foreign Ministry as supported by the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub.

Her programme on 2 November also included the Commonwealth Women's Forum and the Global Summit for Eye Health. These engagements addressed women's participation in decision-making, universal healthcare and access to eye care.

Opening and executive sessions followed on 3 November, with the business leaders' breakfast and Leaders' Retreat taking place on 4 November.

Bilateral discussions covered trade, investment and economic cooperation with representatives from countries including Rwanda, Jamaica, Maldives, Kenya, Singapore and Mauritius. The delegation encouraged business delegations to attend Sri Lanka Expo 2027, scheduled for Colombo in January.

Discussions also covered technological partnerships.

Foreign Secretary Aruni Ranaraja represented Sri Lanka at the preceding Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting on 2 November. Her intervention called for stronger economic partnerships, fewer market-access barriers and cooperation in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and technological innovation. The summit concluded with a communiqué setting out shared priorities for trade, climate resilience and development.