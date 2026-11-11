Sri Lanka Highlights Apparel Industry At High-Level EU Conference In Brussels Marking 25 Years Of The“Everything But Arms” (EBA) Arrangement And Introducing The New GSP Scheme

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka used a European Commission conference in Brussels to highlight apparel exports and propose an investment forum, as existing GSP+ beneficiaries prepare to reapply under the European Union's revised trade-preference framework.

The conference on 4 November 2026 marked 25 years of the Everything But Arms arrangement and examined the renewed Generalised Scheme of Preferences. Ambassador Chandana Weerasena and Minister (Commercial) Thavishya Mullegamgoda represented Sri Lanka's mission.

Yohan Lawrence, Secretary-General of the Joint Apparel Association Forum, joined a panel on business opportunities through GSP and EBA. The discussion addressed market access, regulatory compliance, export opportunities and the development of international value chains.

Weerasena requested an investment forum in Sri Lanka involving European investors. The proposal aims to encourage export-oriented manufacturing, diversify exports and improve the use of GSP+ preferences, according to the embassy's account.

The mission reported apparel exports to the EU worth US$705 million in the first half of 2026. It identified the bloc as a major destination for Sri Lankan apparel, accounting for slightly more than 30 per cent of the sector's exports. Sri Lank

The European Commission's published guidance confirms that current GSP+ beneficiaries must reapply under revised admission rules. A two-year transition allows them to continue receiving preferences while preparing applications through the end of 2028. Trade and Economic Securit

The new framework applies from 1 January 2027. Conference discussions also highlighted the importance of predictable market access, rules of origin, certification and regulatory compliance, particularly for smaller enterprises and businesses owned or managed by women. These requirements shape how exporters can use preferential access in practice.