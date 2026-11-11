Newly Appointed Honorary Consul Of Sri Lanka In Finland Receives Commission Of Appointment

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's newly appointed honorary consul in Finland, Rajkumar Sabanadesan, has received his commission of appointment, with a planned consulate in Tampere assigned jurisdiction across the whole country.

Ambassador Kapila Fonseka presented the commission in Stockholm on 5 November 2026. Sri Lanka's ambassador to Finland is resident in Sweden, with the Stockholm embassy handling the country's diplomatic representation.

The responsibilities outlined for the new honorary consulate include promoting trade, investment and tourism, strengthening links with the Finnish Government and private sector, and providing consular assistance to Sri Lankans in Finland.

Sabanadesan is a Finnish-Sri Lankan business professional and a leadership and change-management consultant. The embassy's profile describes more than three decades of residence in Finland and experience in business development, public administration and multicultural collaboration. Embassy of Sri Lanka in Swede

The appointment comes alongside a separate embassy initiative to make consular services available to Sri Lankan residents in Finland. A mobile consular service is scheduled for Helsinki on Saturday, 5 December 2026.

That service will run from 10 am to 6 pm at Puistola Comprehensive School, Suuntimotie 28, 00750 Helsinki. Applicants are encouraged to register in advance through the link provided on the embassy's official announcement.

The embassy describes the mobile visit as an initiative to facilitate access to essential consular services for the community in Finland.

Before attending the mobile service, applicants should check the embassy website for required documents, fees and procedures. The embassy requests original documents and photocopies. Enquiries can be directed to.... The Helsinki visit is a separate service arrangement from the planned honorary consulate in Tampere. Embassy of Sri Lanka in Swede