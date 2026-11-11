Guru Randhawa Recalls Singing His First Song In 3Rd Grade, Says 'My Only Dream Was To Sing For The World'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Singer Guru Randhawa is gearing up to bring his biggest musical vision to life, announcing his upcoming concert, 'Sirra Era', and saying his childhood dream of singing for the world has finally come true.

On Instagram, the singer looked back on his musical journey, recalling how he began singing in third grade and how God's grace carried him through the challenging road to his first breakthrough.

He said that after spending the last few years working in the studio, he is now ready to present his biggest vision, adding that the concert, scheduled in 31 days, will be a shared celebration with his fans.

Guru wrote in the caption:“If I could tell that 3rd-grade kid singing his very first song where this road would lead, he wouldn't believe it. My only dream was to sing for the world and today, I'm living it. Even though the road to my first breakthrough was tough, God's grace has carried me every step of the way.”

“After spending the last few years locked away in the studio, I'm finally ready to bring my biggest vision to life. In exactly 31 days, we enter the Sirra Era- not just my dream concert, but our shared celebration. Ready to hear you all sing your favorite hits back to me!”

In other news, Guru on September 15 released his new stirring romantic single, '2 Eyes' featuring Nikita Dutta and said that the new ballad is about how eyes can never truly capture the full depth of love or a person's beauty.

The Punjabi track marks a deliberate return to the soulful, narrative-driven storytelling style of Guru's earlier songs such as 'Ban Ja Rani' and 'Moon Rise'.

Guru said: "The song is about how our physical eyes can never truly capture the full depth of love or a person's beauty. We rely so heavily on sight, but true love is felt in the soul.

“Physical vision is just a limitation; two eyes simply aren't enough to absorb their entire existence. It's an acknowledgment of that beautiful frustration where love is so nuanced it completely transcends the physical world,” he added.

'2 Eyes' balances raw adoration with a sense of wonder, anchoring a heart-wrenching visual plot twist with a flawless vocal delivery. At its core, the song centres on the idea that human sight is simply too limited to fully capture a partner's true beauty.