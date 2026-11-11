Who Is Priya Saroj? Here's Everything To Know About Rinku Singh's Bride-To-Be And Samajwadi Party MP

Priya Saroj is a 27-year-old politician from Uttar Pradesh who represents the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament. She belongs to the Samajwadi Party and comes from a family with a strong political background.

Born on November 23, 1998, in Varanasi, Priya is the daughter of Tufani Saroj, a veteran politician who has served as a Lok Sabha MP three times. He currently represents the Kerakat Assembly constituency as a Samajwadi Party MLA.

Priya completed her schooling at Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi before pursuing graduation from Delhi University. She later obtained an LLB degree from Amity University, Noida, in 2022.

Before entering politics, she practised law at the Supreme Court of India. Her academic background and legal experience helped shape her career before she moved into electoral politics.

Priya Saroj's Political Career: How She Became an MP at 25

Priya Saroj entered the political spotlight after contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Machhlishahr constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

She defeated the sitting BJP MP, BP Saroj, by a margin of 35,850 votes. At just 25, she became one of the youngest members of the 18th Lok Sabha, beginning her parliamentary tenure on June 9, 2024.

Her parliamentary performance has also attracted attention. According to PRS Legislative Research data covering June 2024 to August 13, 2026, Priya recorded 97% attendance in Parliament. She participated in 20 debates and raised 85 questions.

Her interventions have covered several public issues, including infrastructure, education, railways and industrial development. Despite being relatively new to electoral politics, she has established herself as a young representative from Uttar Pradesh.

Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh's Love Story: When Will They Get Married?

Priya Saroj and Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's relationship has attracted considerable attention, bringing together two personalities from the worlds of cricket and politics.

The couple reportedly came into contact through a mutual connection. Rinku has also spoken about noticing Priya through social media before eventually reaching out to her. Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship.

After dating for some time, the couple exchanged rings on June 8, 2025, at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. Their engagement ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities from politics and cricket.

The couple is now preparing for their wedding on December 4, 2026, at the Ramada Hotel in Lucknow. The celebrations are expected to bring together guests from both professional circles.