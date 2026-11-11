New Zealand Focuses On World Cup Goals Ahead Of Fourth ODI Vs India

New Zealand Shifts Focus Toward World Cup

Ahead of the fourth ODI against India, New Zealand opener Tim Seifert said that while the series can no longer be won after a washout at Hamilton, the focus is on winning every game, with the upcoming 50-over World Cup being the "bigger picture". The fourth ODI of the five-match series against India at home will take place on Friday, with visitors leading a rain-hit series 2-0. The third ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, was washed out due to rain. This means that the best the Kiwis can do is to draw the series by winning the next two ODIs, and the Men in Blue look set for their first ODI series win in NZ since the 2018-19 season.

Seifert Emphasizes Team Development

Speaking ahead of the match to reporters, Seifert said, "We always look to try to go out there and win every game. Look, do not get me wrong, you want to win every series. But, you know, the big picture is obviously the World Cup coming up as well. So it's about, you know, learning, gelling as a team, and there are obviously a few changes as well (for the fourth and fifth ODI squads). So it is giving those guys the opportunity."

Hopes for Better Conditions at Mount Maunganui

After witnessing the first three matches get heavily affected by the rain, two being low-scoring contests ending in a Kiwi defeat and one a washout, Seifert is happy to have finally experienced the sunshine at Mount Maunganui and hopes for a good wicket to bat on. "I still believe no one knows what a wicket is going to do though, but yeah, look, obviously the weather is meant to be all right. I think they have had a little bit of rain leading up to this game, but you know, the quality groundsmen here, you know, there is quality groundsmen all around New Zealand, but just the weather probably has not played a part. But, yeah, it is nice to see the sun out and hopefully a nice wicket," he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)