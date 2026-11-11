Tim Seifert Backs Finn Allen For Middle Order Role Against India XI

Seifert Backs Allen's Potential Role Shift

New Zealand batter Tim Seifert is looking forward to having his T20I opening partner Finn Allen in the middle order ahead of the fourth ODI against India at Mount Maunganui on Friday. The fourth ODI of the five-match series against India at home will take place on Friday, with visitors leading a rain-hit series 2-0. The third ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, was washed out due to rain. Finn, a T20I superstar for the Kiwis, could potentially be fit into the middle order, with coach Rob Walter hinting at a new role for him in the ODI set-up. While Finn has established himself as a powerful T20 force, he averages just 27.71 in 21 innings of 22 ODIs, scoring just 582 runs with five fifties.

Speaking ahead of the fourth ODI, Seifert, Allen's T20I opening partner, said, "He is a talented player. He has done very well for New Zealand and also around the world as well. So, with his skill set, he can adapt wherever. So it will be exciting seeing him potentially come in the middle order there."

Seifert Discusses His Own Batting Role

On his own ODI run, now getting to open after a brief stint in middle-order, Seifert said that he has been enjoying it so far. "I have enjoyed it. It has been a wee while. Also opening the batting for the first time as well. All of my other games have been in the middle order. So it has been a new role as well, which I have enjoyed and, you know, hopefully we can win a toss or have a good wicket," he said.

Just like his opening partner Allen, Seifert is a formidable T20I force, with 2,408 runs in 95 matches, including 18 fifties at an average of 30.87 and a strike rate of 146.73, but has struggled in his short ODI stint. Across seven matches and five innings so far, he has made just 97 runs at an average of 19.40, with a best score of 38. His scores this series, which has seen him open for the first time, have been 38 and 0.

Tactics for Mount Maunganui Conditions

Speaking on the boundary dimensions and playing conditions at Mount Maunganui, Seifert said that running hard between the wickets would be crucial in the middle overs. "I think especially in the middle overs, you know, a lot of a lot of twos, a lot of running hard. You know, you see Virat and the Indian boys, you know, they are very good between the wickets now, and that is also what we pride ourselves on as well, running hard between the wickets," he said.

"So I think it definitely does not affect much, probably in the top 10 (the powerplay overs), but especially when you have four fielders out, five fielders out, you know, just that hard running between the wickets. And, yeah, look, you cannot just stand there and potentially whack it for six, especially there is quite a big wind here as well, quite an open ground. So it is just kind of those little challenges that are out there as well," he signed off.

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